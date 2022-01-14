Overview

Dr. Asad Ullah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital, Jones Memorial Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ullah works at GASTROENTEROLOGY AND HEPATOLOGY DIVISION in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.