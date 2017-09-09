Overview

Dr. Asad Siddiqi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine|School of Osteopathic Medicine In Arizona (Soma) and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Siddiqi works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.