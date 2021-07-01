Dr. Asad Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asad Sheikh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Locations
Uf Health Cancer Center Oncology Laboratory210 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (321) 843-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visit went well one-stop shopping with a blood draw and results in a timely way. Couldn't ask for more. Our time spent went well. He explain the results and gives recommendations
About Dr. Asad Sheikh, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1760573356
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.