Dr. Asad Saeed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Bridgewater, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.