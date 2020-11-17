Dr. Asad Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Saeed, MD
Overview
Dr. Asad Saeed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Bridgewater, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Compass Way, East Bridgewater, MA 02333 Directions (508) 350-2222
-
2
Women's Health at Brockton830 Oak St Ste 124E, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 897-6390
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Saeed now for quite a while. He is a very nice caring person. I never feel rushed when at any of the appts. I have had. He is very willing to try to do only the best for you.
About Dr. Asad Saeed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1265484190
Education & Certifications
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saeed has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saeed speaks Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
