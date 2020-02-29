Dr. Asad Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asad Rizvi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hospital
Dr. Rizvi works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-5083Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Salem Route 82 Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-0023
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Having come into Hartford Hospital in an emergency situation with shortness of breath and then being diagnosed with pericardial effusion - being then rushed to the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory - where was the first time I ever had seen Dr. Rizvi. However, in hind site I can't imagine how I could have selected a more excellent Dr. Being in an emergency situation he explained very briefly to my husband that he was going to perform the procedure to draw off the fluid from my heart. The outcome was very positive and Dr. Rizvi spent much time with my family explaining what transpired and assured them that I was going to be OK. Highly Recommended
About Dr. Asad Rizvi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1912907346
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- University Of Ct School Of Med
- Uconn Health Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizvi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Dr. Rizvi has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizvi speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.
