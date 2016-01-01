Dr. Redjai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asad Redjai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asad Redjai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Redjai works at
Locations
-
1
Asad Redjai MD Sc1945 W Wilson Ave Ste 6120, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 784-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redjai?
About Dr. Asad Redjai, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1851351639
Education & Certifications
- TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redjai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redjai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redjai works at
Dr. Redjai has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redjai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Redjai speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Redjai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redjai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redjai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redjai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.