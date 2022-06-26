See All Cardiologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Asad Qamar, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (58)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Asad Qamar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Qamar works at UF Health Reproductive Medicine - Ocala Heath Brook in Ocala, FL with other offices in Williston, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute of Cardiovascular Excellence Pllc
    4730 Sw 49th Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 854-8031
  2. 2
    17th Street
    1609 SW 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 401-9888
  3. 3
    Williston
    412 W Noble Ave, Williston, FL 32696 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 401-9888
  4. 4
    Tri County Hospital - Williston
    125 SW 7th St, Williston, FL 32696 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 528-0790
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing

Treatment frequency



Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 58 ratings
Patient Ratings (58)
5 Star
(49)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Asad Qamar, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033145487
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Qamar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Qamar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

58 patients have reviewed Dr. Qamar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qamar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qamar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qamar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

