Dr. Asad Nawaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asad Nawaz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Williamson Pain Institute1603 Medical Pkwy Ste 330, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 244-4383Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Williamson Pain Institute901 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 100 Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 244-4383
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have consulted Dr. Nawaz over the past three years. He is a caring, compassionate, and respectful physician. He always takes the time to listen to my problems and is willing to offer new ideas to address them. I have benefited from Dr. Nawaz's expertise on many occasions and will continue to turn to him.
About Dr. Asad Nawaz, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629303490
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Gen Hosp
- University of Washington
- Lankenau Hosp
- University of Pennsylvania
- John's Hopkins U
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nawaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nawaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nawaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nawaz has seen patients for Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Trigger Point Injection and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nawaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nawaz speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nawaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nawaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.