Dr. Asad Naqvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Asad Naqvi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA.
Locations
Asad M. Naqvi MD LLC745 Riverside Drive Ln, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 742-8785
Anchor Hospital5454 Yorktowne Dr, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (678) 251-3200
Plaza Consultants333 S 9th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 229-8721
Neurocare Institute of Georgia135 Eagles Walk Ste 150, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 229-8723
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been very satisfied with Dr. Naqvi. In the start I was not very sure about him but he has taken very good care of me.
About Dr. Asad Naqvi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1043379928
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naqvi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naqvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naqvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naqvi has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naqvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Naqvi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naqvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naqvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naqvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.