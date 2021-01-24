Overview

Dr. Asad Mohammad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Mohammad works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.