Dr. Asad Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Asad Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Daytona, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Medical Psychiatric Insitiute of Florida Inc.927 Beville Rd Ste 7, South Daytona, FL 32119 Directions (386) 269-9009
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
This Doctor is a miracle worker. I have been to a lot pf psychiatrists but never was able to resolve my issues. He definitely knows what he is doing . Had a great experience . Would Highly recommend Dr Khan .
About Dr. Asad Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Wva University Hospital
- Wva University Hosps
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
