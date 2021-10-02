See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Richardson, TX
Dr. Asad Khan, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asad Khan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Asad Khan, MD in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asad Khan, MD
    990 S Sherman St, Richardson, TX 75081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 788-0350
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dallas Pain & Spine Physicians
    399 Melrose Dr Ste C, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 788-0350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 02, 2021
    After over 25 years of constant back and neck pain, 2 back laminectomies, C4 thru C7 vertebrae fusions, addiction from other Pain Management doctors issuing prescriptions of Fentanyl and Hydrocodone, and many sleepless nights, I have finally found a doctor that totally eliminated my back pain. Dr Khan has provided me a pain relief that did not get resolved with surgery or potential death type/addictive medication. In my case, I was told it may involve 1-3 injections. He administered 2 Lumbar ESI's (epidural spinal injection) over a 2 month period which has now provided 100% pain relief from my spinal stenosis/sciatica nerve problems. Dr Khan and his team members are 100% patient satisfaction oriented and their main objective is to insure you with a potential pain free option. To date, I have had 2 injections over a 2 month period. Call Dr Khan and set up your possible future pain relief procedure. Dr Khan and his team members are the best!!!!
    Alexander Ron Natali — Oct 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Asad Khan, DO
    About Dr. Asad Khan, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225310394
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asad Khan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

