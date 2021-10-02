Dr. Asad Khan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Khan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asad Khan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Asad Khan, MD990 S Sherman St, Richardson, TX 75081 Directions (972) 788-0350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dallas Pain & Spine Physicians399 Melrose Dr Ste C, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 788-0350
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
After over 25 years of constant back and neck pain, 2 back laminectomies, C4 thru C7 vertebrae fusions, addiction from other Pain Management doctors issuing prescriptions of Fentanyl and Hydrocodone, and many sleepless nights, I have finally found a doctor that totally eliminated my back pain. Dr Khan has provided me a pain relief that did not get resolved with surgery or potential death type/addictive medication. In my case, I was told it may involve 1-3 injections. He administered 2 Lumbar ESI's (epidural spinal injection) over a 2 month period which has now provided 100% pain relief from my spinal stenosis/sciatica nerve problems. Dr Khan and his team members are 100% patient satisfaction oriented and their main objective is to insure you with a potential pain free option. To date, I have had 2 injections over a 2 month period. Call Dr Khan and set up your possible future pain relief procedure. Dr Khan and his team members are the best!!!!
About Dr. Asad Khan, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225310394
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.