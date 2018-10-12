See All Cardiologists in McKinney, TX
Dr. M Karim, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. M Karim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Karim works at Cardiovascular Wellness Center in McKinney, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Wellness Center of Texas
    4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 204, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 491-6365
    Cardiovascular Wellness Center of Texas
    300 N Highland Ave Ste 365, Sherman, TX 75092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 892-2030
    Cardiovascular Wellness Center of Texas
    1871 Harroun Ave Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 382-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Dyslipidemia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Dyslipidemia
Atherosclerosis
Chest Pain
Overweight
Venous Insufficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Acute Bronchitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cluster Headache
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Emphysema
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Animal Allergies
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Autonomic Disorders
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiomegaly
Cardiovascular Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Peripheral Angiograms
Peripheral Vascular Studies
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tension Headache
Third Degree Heart Block
Thrombosis
Unstable Angina
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2018
    Dr Karim has been our Dr for 16 years, he is honest, and trust worthy, caring and patient . He is a very good Dr and knows the best treatment for our needs.
    Velma in Whitewright, TX — Oct 12, 2018
    About Dr. M Karim, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1114979168
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis University Medical Center
    • Loyola University Med Center Program
    • Loyola University Med Ctr/Hines VA Hosp
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Karim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karim has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Karim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

