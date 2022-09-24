Overview

Dr. Asad Islam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Islam works at NORTH POINTE PSYCHIATRY, PA in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.