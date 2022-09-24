Dr. Asad Islam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Islam, MD
Overview
Dr. Asad Islam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Islam works at
Locations
North Pointe Psychiatry, PA860 Hebron Pkwy, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (469) 444-2244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Islam is absolutely amazing at listening, analyzing the information and recommending reasonable solutions.
About Dr. Asad Islam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841248846
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Rwjms
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Islam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Islam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Islam works at
Dr. Islam has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Islam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Islam speaks Hindi.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.