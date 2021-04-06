Dr. As'Ad Ehtisham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehtisham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. As'Ad Ehtisham, MD
Overview
Dr. As'Ad Ehtisham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They completed their residency with Univ Ky
Dr. Ehtisham works at
Locations
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 300-3684
Etisham Neuro Vascular Institute (ENVI)15396 N 83rd Ave Ste E, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 300-3684Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I just wanted to say to anyone who has a problem with dizziness or anxiety and pain,please go to the doctor and staff at dr.Ehtisham practice they are the best and make you feel so comfortable and at ease . The friendliest staff you will ever meet and doctor Ehtisham really is the best he helped me out so much I feel better than I have felt in thirty years. I thank them all every day ??
About Dr. As'Ad Ehtisham, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1558366856
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ky
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehtisham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehtisham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehtisham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehtisham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehtisham.
