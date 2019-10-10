Overview

Dr. Asad Cheema, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Cheema works at Ellen Urrutia, MD in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.