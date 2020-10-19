Dr. Asad Aziz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Aziz, DO
Overview
Dr. Asad Aziz, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
Gastroenterology2359 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (630) 717-2600Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Gastroenterology220 Springfield Dr # 320, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 717-2600
Duly Health and Care1300 N Arlington Heights Rd, Itasca, IL 60143 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arizona has exceptional bedside manor he makes you feel so comfortable.
About Dr. Asad Aziz, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Urdu
- 1538140082
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center Maywood Il
- Midwestern University
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aziz speaks Urdu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
