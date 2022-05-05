Overview

Dr. Asad Abbas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Abbas works at Asad Abbas MD in Baytown, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.