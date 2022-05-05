Dr. Asad Abbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Abbas, MD
Overview
Dr. Asad Abbas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Asad Abbas MD PA1618 W Baker Rd Ste A, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 420-3937
- 2 6909 Brisbane Ct Ste 400, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 552-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In my opinion, Dr. Abbas is foremost the most considerate and professional opthamologist I've ever been associated with including Baytown, Texas. I am very pleased with his professionalism and courteous methods. He and staff all kept me comfortable and at ease prior, during and post operative procedures. I highly recommend Dr. Asad Abbas to anyone seeking a "Top Of The Field" Opthamologist.
About Dr. Asad Abbas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbas has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbas speaks Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbas.
