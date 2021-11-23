Overview

Dr. Asaad Samra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Samra works at Samra Plastic Surgery Group in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.