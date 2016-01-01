Dr. Arzu Hatipoglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatipoglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arzu Hatipoglu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chalmette, LA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Medical Center Department of Nephrology Fellowship Training - New Orleans, LA
Chalmette Dialysis Center4020 Paris Rd, Chalmette, LA 70043 Directions (504) 277-8423
Morgan City Dialysis Center1224 David Dr, Morgan City, LA 70380 Directions (985) 385-4213
Nephrology Associates4424 Conlin St Ste 2B, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 888-8717
Laplace Dialysis Center2700 W Airline Hwy, La Place, LA 70068 Directions (504) 888-8717
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Ochsner Saint Mary
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tulane University Medical Center Department of Nephrology Fellowship Training - New Orleans, LA
- LSUMC Internal Medicine Residency Program - New Orleans, LA
Dr. Hatipoglu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatipoglu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatipoglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatipoglu has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatipoglu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatipoglu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatipoglu.
