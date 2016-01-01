Overview

Dr. Arzu Hatipoglu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chalmette, LA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Medical Center Department of Nephrology Fellowship Training - New Orleans, LA



Dr. Hatipoglu works at Chalmette Dialysis Center in Chalmette, LA with other offices in Morgan City, LA, Metairie, LA and La Place, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.