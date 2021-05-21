Overview

Dr. Arzu Demirci, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Demirci works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.