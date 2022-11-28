Dr. A Daniel Celaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Daniel Celaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. A Daniel Celaya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Central del Este and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Celaya works at
Locations
Manatee Kidney Disease Consultants3701 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 274-4049Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative, great staff.
About Dr. A Daniel Celaya, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1477506046
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Medical Center Of Richmond
- University Central del Este
