Overview

Dr. A Daniel Celaya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Central del Este and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Celaya works at Manatee Kidney Disease Consultants in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.