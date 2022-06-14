Dr. Aryeh Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aryeh Pollack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
Aryeh L Pollack MD4701 15th Ave Ste 1C, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 436-8802
New York Retina and Macula Institute345 E 37th St Rm 212, New York, NY 10016 Directions (718) 436-9554
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Explain the situation of my condition making me comfortable and not scared.
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1073629994
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Mt Sinai Sch Med & Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinal Ischemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.