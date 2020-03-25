Dr. Aryeh Keehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aryeh Keehn, MD
Overview
Dr. Aryeh Keehn, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ.
Dr. Keehn works at
Locations
Urology Group Of New Jersey741 Northfield Ave Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
New Jersey Urology1600 Saint Georges Ave Ste 202, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (732) 499-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A. Keehn is excellent. He listens. Plans action steps together. Answers questions and does not make you feel rushed. The Doctor showed before and/or after pictures at each surgery of the organs’ appearance (prostate & kidney) that was quite interesting. Would recommend to everyone. Waiting room could use new chairs.
About Dr. Aryeh Keehn, MD
- Urology
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1083992234
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Urology
Dr. Keehn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keehn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keehn has seen patients for Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keehn speaks Hebrew and Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Keehn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keehn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.