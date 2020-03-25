See All Urologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Aryeh Keehn, MD

Urology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Aryeh Keehn, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. 

Dr. Keehn works at Urology Group of New Jersey, LLC (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Rahway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Group Of New Jersey
    741 Northfield Ave Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 325-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    New Jersey Urology
    1600 Saint Georges Ave Ste 202, Rahway, NJ 07065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 499-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stones
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Benign Prostate Diseases
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Penile Implants
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cyst
Prostatitis
Rezum System for BPH
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sperm Abnormalities
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 25, 2020
    Dr. A. Keehn is excellent. He listens. Plans action steps together. Answers questions and does not make you feel rushed. The Doctor showed before and/or after pictures at each surgery of the organs’ appearance (prostate & kidney) that was quite interesting. Would recommend to everyone. Waiting room could use new chairs.
    Mario R. — Mar 25, 2020
    About Dr. Aryeh Keehn, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083992234
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aryeh Keehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keehn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keehn has seen patients for Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Keehn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keehn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

