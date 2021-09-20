Dr. Aryeh Baer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aryeh Baer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aryeh Baer, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Baer works at
Locations
-
1
Hmh Hospitals Corporation30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-5308MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baer?
Dr. Baer was AMAZING!!! Not only was he kind and patient, he empathized with our every worry and concern. He went to great lengths to explain the reasons for every step he took throughout our newborn daughter's stay in Hackensack Hospital. He even spent close to 45 minutes one day by her bedside, answering all our questions! On top of all that, his medical knowledge goes above and beyond! He is as bright as he is kind, and as intelligent as he is cautious/responsible! He had an excellent understanding of the cause, nature, and background of her condition, and chose the appropriate medication based on his wellsprings of successful experiences. What else can you ask for in a Doctor?!?!
About Dr. Aryeh Baer, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1104863976
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baer works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.