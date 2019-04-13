Overview

Dr. Aryeh Abeles, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Abeles works at Micha Abeles MD in Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.