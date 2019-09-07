Dr. Arya Khatiwoda, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatiwoda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arya Khatiwoda, DO
Overview
Dr. Arya Khatiwoda, DO is an Urology Specialist in East Lansing, MI.
Locations
MSU Health Care Imaging Services | Clinical Center Second Floor804 Service Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824 Directions (517) 353-5053Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
MSU Health Care Urology4660 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 355-4205
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent knowledgeable, thorough, caring.
About Dr. Arya Khatiwoda, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1609213636
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khatiwoda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khatiwoda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatiwoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatiwoda has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatiwoda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatiwoda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatiwoda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatiwoda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatiwoda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.