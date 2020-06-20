Dr. Arya Farahmand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farahmand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Arya Farahmand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Locations
Lawrence354 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Lowell10 George St, Lowell, MA 01852 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farahmand is compassionate, knowledgeable of my neurological disease process, and extremely thorough. Most importantly, he listens to me and addresses all of my concerns in a thoughtful manner. His staff is fantastic as well! I’m so grateful to have him as my neurologist, and I recommend him and his staff highly.
About Dr. Arya Farahmand, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1598751521
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess MC
- Boston University MC
- Frankford Hospital Pa
- Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farahmand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farahmand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farahmand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farahmand has seen patients for Epilepsy, Concussion and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farahmand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farahmand speaks Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Farahmand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farahmand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farahmand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farahmand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.