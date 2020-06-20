Overview

Dr. Arya Farahmand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Farahmand works at New England Neurological Associates, PC in Lawrence, MA with other offices in Lowell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Concussion and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.