Dr. Ary Krau, MD
Overview
Dr. Ary Krau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
Ary Krau MD1143 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 861-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Travelled from PA to FL for a breast lift with silicone implants. I was provided with 25 pages of specific information pertinent to pre op and post op care. My pre-op appt was on Monday. He was very informative, and took his time reviewing benefits and risks of my procedure. The next day I underwent my procedure and was we'll cared for approximately 1hr post op in their designated recovery area. It's been almost 24hrs from my procedure, I feel pressure. No true pain.
About Dr. Ary Krau, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124100391
Education & Certifications
- Miami Heart Institute
- University Hospital-Suny Health
- St Lukes Roosevlt S
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Krau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krau.
