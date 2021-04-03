See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Arwa Laheri, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arwa Laheri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / PADMASHREE DR. D.Y. PATIL PRATISHTHAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Laheri works at PCP for Life in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PCP for Life - Greenspoint
    12130 Greenspoint Dr, Houston, TX 77060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 370-7272
  2. 2
    Lakewood Family Practice
    12015 Louetta Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 370-7272
  3. 3
    Sanitas Medical Center of Texas PA
    2610 N Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 665-4827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oakbend Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nausea
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Muscle Weakness

Nausea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Update: all documentation was approved from Dr. Laheri. It is the responsibility of the patients to call Bluecross and coordinate an in network referral. I was approved and saw a specialist within a week. This is for HMO plans.
    Studebaker — Apr 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arwa Laheri, MD
    About Dr. Arwa Laheri, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Albanian
    • 1982879359
    Education & Certifications

    • PUNE UNIVERSITY / PADMASHREE DR. D.Y. PATIL PRATISHTHAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arwa Laheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laheri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

