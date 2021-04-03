Overview

Dr. Arwa Laheri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / PADMASHREE DR. D.Y. PATIL PRATISHTHAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Laheri works at PCP for Life in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.