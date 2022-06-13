Dr. Arvinder Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvinder Gill, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvinder Gill, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
Universal Pain Management16179 Siskiyou Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 241-0350
Integrated Rehabilitation Medical Corp819 AUTO CENTER DR, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 267-6876
Universal Pain Management Medical Corp28212 Kelly Johnson Pkwy Ste 155, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 367-9788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to UPM since 2017 Doctor Gill is a wonderful doctor who takes time to listen and genuinely cares. He is the Best!
About Dr. Arvinder Gill, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1528351582
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
