Overview

Dr. Arvinder Dhillon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Tufts University Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Insight Surgical Hospital and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.



Dr. Dhillon works at Farmbrook Interventional Pain & EMG in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.