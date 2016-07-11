Dr. Ari Padmanabhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padmanabhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Padmanabhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ari Padmanabhan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Padmanabhan works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 1100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology107 Diagnostic Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology793 Eastern Bypass Medical Park 3 Suite 106, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Padmanabhan is a very compassionate and caring doctor. He took his time and made sure that his patients understood what was going on and what the patient could expect during the procedures. While being very compassionate and caring, he was also very knowledgable in his area of expertise. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ari Padmanabhan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padmanabhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Padmanabhan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Padmanabhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padmanabhan works at
Dr. Padmanabhan has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Hodgkin's Disease and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padmanabhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Padmanabhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padmanabhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padmanabhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padmanabhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.