Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yertha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College.
Dr. Yertha works at
Locations
-
1
North Oaks Pulmonology15813 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 401A, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 230-1580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- PHCS
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yertha?
He went over my medical history and said he could see that I had a problem, he explained everything in a way that a lay person could understand, he said he wanted to do some testing to pinpoint the problem that I’m having. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1720178197
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yertha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yertha accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yertha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yertha works at
Dr. Yertha has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yertha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Yertha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yertha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yertha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yertha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.