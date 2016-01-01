Overview

Dr. Arvind Vasudevan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Vasudevan works at WESTMORELAND HEAD & NECK SURGERY in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.