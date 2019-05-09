Dr. Arvind Trindade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trindade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Trindade, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvind Trindade, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health600 Northern Blvd Ste 111, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 387-3990Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
the doctor does my yearly endoscopy , turned blue with previous doctor, during endoscopy procedure , ls director of gastroenterology
About Dr. Arvind Trindade, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deconess Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Gastroenterology
