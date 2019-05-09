Overview

Dr. Arvind Trindade, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Trindade works at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Barrett's Esophagus, Esophagitis and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.