Dr. Arvind Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Saini, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvind Saini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, Riverside University Health System-medical Center and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Saini works at
Locations
-
1
California Eye Professionals Medical Group Inc.41637 Margarita Rd Ste 100, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 296-9300
-
2
Robyn G Cohen M D810 E Ohio Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 746-3937
-
3
Hidden Valley Eye Associates1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 301, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions (760) 746-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Menifee Global Medical Center
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saini?
Simply the best. Well-run office. Professional, knowledgeable and pleasant. We will be patients for years.
About Dr. Arvind Saini, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1265610240
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute--Cornea and External Disease
- Loma Linda University-Department Of Ophthalmology
- The University Of Pennsylvania--Presbyterian Hosptial
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saini works at
Dr. Saini speaks Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Saini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.