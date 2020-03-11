See All Ophthalmologists in Temecula, CA
Dr. Arvind Saini, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arvind Saini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, Riverside University Health System-medical Center and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Saini works at California Eye Professional in Temecula, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Eye Professionals Medical Group Inc.
    41637 Margarita Rd Ste 100, Temecula, CA 92591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 296-9300
  2. 2
    Robyn G Cohen M D
    810 E Ohio Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 746-3937
  3. 3
    Hidden Valley Eye Associates
    1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 301, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 746-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hemet Global Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Menifee Global Medical Center
  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye

Treatment frequency



Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Linda Spaccarotella — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Arvind Saini, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1265610240
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Institute--Cornea and External Disease
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University-Department Of Ophthalmology
    Internship
    • The University Of Pennsylvania--Presbyterian Hosptial
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arvind Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Saini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.