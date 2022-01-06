See All Urologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Arvind Patel, MD

Urology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arvind Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their residency with Nyu Nassau Hospital Mineola

Dr. Patel works at ARVIND MANSUKH PATEL MD FACS in Edison, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Middlesex Urology Associates
    956 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 738-5151
    Middlesex Urology Associates
    200 Perrine Rd, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 721-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Arvind Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1134323595
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu Nassau Hospital Mineola
    Internship
    • JJ Group Hosp-Grant Med Col
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mumbai
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arvind Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel speaks Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

