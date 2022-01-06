Dr. Arvind Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvind Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their residency with Nyu Nassau Hospital Mineola
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Middlesex Urology Associates956 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 738-5151
2
Middlesex Urology Associates200 Perrine Rd, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 721-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is a definition of a good doctor . He was our guardian Angel during my husband’s illness. We will be grateful for the rest of our lives for all his help . 100 stars is not enough!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Arvind Patel, MD
- Urology
- English, Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1134323595
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Nassau Hospital Mineola
- JJ Group Hosp-Grant Med Col
- University of Mumbai
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.