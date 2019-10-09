Dr. Arvind Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Pai, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvind Pai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Seth G.S. Medical College, University of Bombay and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Pai works at
Locations
Arvind M. Pai, MD13406 Medical Complex Dr Ste 150, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-3797
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a strange medical issue with my blood pressure and when I went to my PCP his office was closed. I was a "walk in" to Dr. Pai's office, ini the same building. I was feeling terrible. His staff were caring and polite and he worked me in. They took excellent care of me. I really appreciated them. Dr. Pai got me taken care of and now I am much better. Definitely a caring helth care team.
About Dr. Arvind Pai, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1902833197
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Denistry
- B.Y. L. Nair Charitable Hospital - University of Bombay
- Seth G.S. Medical College, University of Bombay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pai works at
Dr. Pai has seen patients for Limb Swelling, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
