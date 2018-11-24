Overview

Dr. Arvind Nana, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, JPS Family Health Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Nana works at Ben Hogan Bone & Joint Institute in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.