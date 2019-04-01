Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Kunadi works at
Locations
-
1
Reddy & Kunadi MD Plc.414 Perry Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 694-8423
-
2
Fenton Dialysis17420 Silver Pkwy, Fenton, MI 48430 Directions (810) 750-9200
- 3 4007 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 877-6582
-
4
Rrc Mount Morris7220 N Saginaw Rd, Mount Morris, MI 48458 Directions (810) 684-6837
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunadi?
Dr. Kunadi is a premier Nephrologist Physician. He is an expert in his field who takes the time to learn the condition of his patient while advising you of his procedures. He is well connected in the medical community both locally and state wide. He was most instrumental in procuring successful treatment for my potentially leathel condition. A visit to Dr. Kunadi is a step to wellness.
About Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1467614537
Education & Certifications
- GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunadi works at
Dr. Kunadi has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.