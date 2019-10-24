Overview

Dr. Arvind Kumar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Cramp, Malaise and Fatigue and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.