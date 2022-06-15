Dr. Arvind Kulkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Kulkarni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Southern Gastroenterology Assoc763 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 985-2000
Atlanta Orthopedics2108 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (678) 985-2000
Duluth Office3655 Howell Ferry Rd Ste 200, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 985-2000
Snellville Office2295 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 100, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 985-2000
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I mystified at the one star ratings. I found Dr. kulkarni to be very knowledgeable and empathetic. He listened when I explained the problems I was having, and he’s the only one who found the answer. I immediately changed my gastroenterologist to him. I think he is an excellent physician and I will continue to go to him.
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kulkarni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulkarni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulkarni has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.