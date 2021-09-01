Dr. Arvind Gomadam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomadam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Gomadam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arvind Gomadam, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Gomadam works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7886
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomadam?
I saw Dr. Gomadam when I was having problems with an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 injection. This doctor is a wonderful man. He could not help me neurologically for my problems and he spent time talking to me and helping me. He advised me of alternative methods to help me cope with what I was going through. He talked to me and told me not to let this thing own me and to try to fight it as hard as I could. He also told me that he was there for me at any time I needed him, when all others just turned their backs, because they did not know how to treat it. He is a wonderful person, he has the best bedside manner of any doctor I have ever known and I am 74 years old. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Arvind Gomadam, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- Male
- 1811417835
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomadam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomadam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gomadam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gomadam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomadam works at
Dr. Gomadam has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomadam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomadam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomadam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomadam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomadam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.