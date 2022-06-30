Overview

Dr. Arvind Das, MD is a Pulmonologist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Das works at University Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, LLC in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.