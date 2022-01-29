Overview

Dr. Arvind Chaudhry, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Christian Medical College and Brown Memorial Hospital - Ludhiana, India and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Summit Cancer Centers North Spokane in Spokane, WA with other offices in Post Falls, ID, Sandpoint, ID and Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.