Dr. Arvind Bhasker, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arvind Bhasker, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bordentown, NJ.
Capital Health - Behavioral Health Specialists100 K Johnson Blvd Ste 201, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Directions (609) 689-5725
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been going to Dr. Bhasker since August 2020. Dr. Bhasker is a great listener and very empathetic. It feels as though he has been on my side since the very beginning. Very personable. He responds to phone calls and emails/texts very promptly (usually within w few hours). He's helped me problem solve many nuanced issues. His professional advice encompasses not just pharmaceutical interventions, but lifestyle/environmental factors. I always feel listened to, hopeful, and motivated when I leave his office.
- Psychiatry
- English
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bhasker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhasker accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhasker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhasker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhasker.
