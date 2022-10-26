Dr. Arvind Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Bhandari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arvind Bhandari, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Bhandari works at
Locations
Sugar Land1350 First Colony Blvd Ste 205, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 277-5200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He ask questions about my health and request to know the medications I am taking.
About Dr. Arvind Bhandari, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1649212804
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Cmdnj-Newark Hosps
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
