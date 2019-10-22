Dr. Arvind Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Bansal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arvind Bansal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic|Vcu Mc|Vcu Mc
Dr. Bansal works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine166 Pasadena Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 503, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We have found Dr. Bansal to be very patient and caring. Our wait time to see him in the office has been prompt. He does not act hurried when we are with him. He answers any questions. The office staff are very professional. The nurses are great when you call with a follow up question. Like most good doctors, if he wants to see you in a month for a follow up visit, you may have to wait 6 weeks, but we have found that to be the ordinary in Lexington. He has ordered tests as a new patient to help diagnose properly and tried new medicines if the old ones aren't working. We are very please with Dr. Bansal.
About Dr. Arvind Bansal, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1962523381
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic|Vcu Mc|Vcu Mc
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bansal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
