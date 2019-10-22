See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Arvind Bansal, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arvind Bansal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic|Vcu Mc|Vcu Mc

Dr. Bansal works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    166 Pasadena Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 503, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 22, 2019
We have found Dr. Bansal to be very patient and caring. Our wait time to see him in the office has been prompt. He does not act hurried when we are with him. He answers any questions. The office staff are very professional. The nurses are great when you call with a follow up question. Like most good doctors, if he wants to see you in a month for a follow up visit, you may have to wait 6 weeks, but we have found that to be the ordinary in Lexington. He has ordered tests as a new patient to help diagnose properly and tried new medicines if the old ones aren't working. We are very please with Dr. Bansal.
John T. McCloud — Oct 22, 2019
About Dr. Arvind Bansal, MD

Specialties
  • Sleep Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1962523381
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic|Vcu Mc|Vcu Mc
Fellowship
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arvind Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bansal works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Bansal’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

