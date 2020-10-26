Overview

Dr. Arvind Bakhru, MD is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Bakhru works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.