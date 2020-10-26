See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Arvind Bakhru, MD

Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arvind Bakhru, MD is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Bakhru works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Piper Center - Arizona Center for Cancer Care
    3645 S Rome St Ste 209, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 270-5309
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia G Piper Cancer Center Network
    20745 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 485-4673
  3. 3
    Virginia Piper Center - Arizona Center for Cancer Care
    1110 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 270-5309
  4. 4
    Arizona Center for Cancer Care
    10 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Polyps

Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Arvind Bakhru, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477689511
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Residency
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School Of Engineering
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology
