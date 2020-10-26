Dr. Arvind Bakhru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakhru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Bakhru, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arvind Bakhru, MD is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Bakhru works at
Virginia Piper Center - Arizona Center for Cancer Care3645 S Rome St Ste 209, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 270-5309Monday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Virginia G Piper Cancer Center Network20745 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (855) 485-4673
Virginia Piper Center - Arizona Center for Cancer Care1110 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 270-5309
Arizona Center for Cancer Care10 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Bakhru is kind, compassionate and very competent. I am so glad I found him!
- Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477689511
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School Of Engineering
- Gynecological Oncology
